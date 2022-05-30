The new cryptocurrency Luna has seen its price plummeting after its old version, referred to as Luna Classic, collapsed to erase around $40 billion.

The new Luna, now called as Terra 2.0, was launched on Friday and saw its price climbing to $19.54 over the weekend.

It, however, fell to as low as $3.63 on Monday and was trading at $6.46 at 1340 GMT.

Crypto investors are highly skeptical about the success of the new blockchain, after Luna Classic, or Terra Classic, plummeted to almost $0.

It was trading at $0.000143 at the time.

