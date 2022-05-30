WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chad: Scores killed in clashes between gold miners
Around 100 people were killed after violence broke out at an informal gold mining site in the mountainous Kouri Bougoudi district, near the border with Libya.
The clashes occurred in the rugged Tibesti Mountains in the central Sahara, some 1,000 kilometres from the Chadian capital N'Djamena. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
May 30, 2022

Around 100 people have been killed in clashes between gold miners in northern Chad, Defence Minister General Daoud Yaya Brahim has said.

Violence broke out on May 23 at Kouri Bougoudi near the Libyan border, sparked by a "mundane dispute between two people which degenerated", he said on Monday, adding that the toll was "around 100 dead and at least 40 wounded."

The clashes occurred in the rugged Tibesti Mountains in the central Sahara, some 1,000 kilometres from the Chadian capital N'Djamena.

The discovery of gold there has sparked a rush of miners from across Chad and neighbouring countries, and tensions often run high.

The clashes were between Mauritanians and Libyans, the minister said.

'All gold mining suspended'

The minister said that all informal mining operations have been suspended, adding that he was with a large military contingent sent to help restore order.

"This isn't the first time that there's been violence among gold miners in the region, and we have decided to suspend all gold mining at Kouri until further notice," he said, adding that "the great majority (of mines in the area) are illegal."

The incident was first announced on Wednesday, when Communications Minister Abderaman Koulamallah said in a statement there had been "loss of human life and several wounded," but gave no further details.

READ MORE:Landslide at Chad gold mine kills at least 30 – minister

SOURCE:AA
