Around 100 people have been killed in clashes between gold miners in northern Chad, Defence Minister General Daoud Yaya Brahim has said.

Violence broke out on May 23 at Kouri Bougoudi near the Libyan border, sparked by a "mundane dispute between two people which degenerated", he said on Monday, adding that the toll was "around 100 dead and at least 40 wounded."

The clashes occurred in the rugged Tibesti Mountains in the central Sahara, some 1,000 kilometres from the Chadian capital N'Djamena.

The discovery of gold there has sparked a rush of miners from across Chad and neighbouring countries, and tensions often run high.

The clashes were between Mauritanians and Libyans, the minister said.