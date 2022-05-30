It was the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH). As Umran Malik, India’s ascendant pace bowler came out to bowl the fourth ball of the last over, history was created.

At 157 kilometres per hour (kph), Malik not only bowled the fastest ball of the season (until Lockie Ferguson hit 157.3 kph on Sunday’s IPL final), but also the third-fastest in the history of IPL.

It was a life-changing moment for Malik, as he soon caught the eye of distinguished cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Dale Steyn and others, who backed him to be inducted into the Indian team.

Immediately after the match, Harbhajan Singh told reporters, “What a bowler he is. Name a pacer bowling at over 150 kph and not playing for the country. He will inspire many youngsters to take up this game. I don't know if he will be selected or not but if I was part of the selection committee, I would have given him a go-ahead.”

And on May 22, when the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 series against South Africa was announced, the Kashmiri pacer was included in the 18-member squad, making his dream of playing for India come true.

It makes Malik the third ever cricketer from India-administered Kashmir to be selected to the Indian national team, after Parvez Rasool and Vivek Razdan.

Shortly after his selection, Malik was seen celebrating the moment with Irfan Pathan, a former Indian cricketer, who has been an integral part of his journey.

Malik’s father, Abdul Rashid, who runs a fruit shop at Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu’s Gujjar Nagar, has been experiencing the height of happiness. Not only has he gained celebrity status because of his son, but people have also come to refer to his shop as ‘Umran’s father shop’.

“The best part is that now my son will be wearing the Indian jersey. Since childhood, we have been dreaming of this day and now when everything is coming alive, I don’t even know how to express it,” Rashid told TRT World.

Sharing an anecdote about his childhood. Rashid says “we never stopped him from playing cricket. More than me it was his mother who ensured that her son gets everything. For us, it was never about forcing asking him to study, but ensuring that he is able to turn his dream of becoming a cricketer into reality.”

Rising through the ranks

“I still remember when in 2017 Umran walked up to me with another friend of his, Abdul Samad, and asked to bowl an over. As there was a dearth of players that day, I gave him the ball and with the very first delivery that he bowled, I was sure that this guy has a natural ability to be a pace bowler. I was highly impressed with him,” Randhir Singh Manhas, Malik’s coach told TRT World.

Manhas has been working at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) since 1995. After his first performance, Manhas advised Malik to admit himself to JKCA and immediately start training.

After doing so, however, Malik’s carelessness made Manhas doubt his potential.