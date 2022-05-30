Earlier this month, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded a special medal to Patron, a two-and-a-half-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, which has emerged as an unlikely hero in the three-month-long Russian siege of the country.

Patron is a military dog which has sniffed out hundreds of mines and explosive devices planted by the Russian troops in different parts of the besieged country since Russia began "the special operation" in Ukraine.

In a war that has engulfed millions of people, Patron’s heroics are not just a footnote in Ukraine’s struggle to survive but a daily reminder of the grim reality faced by the country’s people—the ever-present threat from mines in their next step.

According to rough estimates, nearly 14 percent of the country’s area—which translates to more than 600 square kms—is now strewn with mines.

Ceyhun Asirov, an expert on Russia, says that mines and other explosive devices are visible in places from where the Russian troops have withdrawn, including areas around Kiev. “It is possible to see remains of unexploded ordnance, especially in civilian areas, fields, cities and buildings,” Asirov tells TRT World.

He says that Russia’s policy of laying mines in areas it is forced to give up dates back to World War II. “Russia manages to intimidate its opponents with maps of the mines it plants…It is possible to give more examples from history to understand Russia’s mine strategy or policy,” Asirov adds.