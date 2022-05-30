Streets in Beijing were busier as residents in two districts were allowed to return to work, while Shanghai inched closer towards lifting its two-month old Covid-19 lockdown from Wednesday, as the number of infections across China dropped.

China is alone among major countries in pursuing an uncompromising "zero Covid" policy aiming at eradicating outbreaks at just about any cost, while most of the world tries to co-exist with the virus.

China reports daily new cases in the hundreds compared with many Western nations which report tens of thousands of new Covid cases each day.

The tough Covid curbs, and especially the strict lockdown on China's most populous city, have pummelled the world's second-largest economy, disrupting global supply chains and international trade.

But there may be some respite soon.

In the capital Beijing, the districts of Fangshan and Shunyi ended work-from-home rules, while public transport largely resumed in the two districts as well as in Chaoyang, the city's largest.

Libraries, museums, theatres and gyms were allowed to reopen on Sunday, though with limits on numbers of people, in districts that have seen no community Covid cases for seven consecutive days. Still, restaurant dining is banned throughout the city.

Painful lockdown

Shanghai, China's commercial hub of 25 million, plans to finally lift a painful two-month lockdown from Wednesday, but there is still much confusion about what its exit will look like and how gradual it might be.

Businesses were told they can resume operations, but most residents have not been told when they can leave their housing compounds, much of public transport remains suspended, and no private cars are allowed on the roads without prior approval.

A banker at a foreign lender in Shanghai said their human resource and logistics departments had told staff the management was still unsure whether people can return to work on Wednesday.

"Nothing is clear and the bank has no idea either," the banker said, declining to give their name.