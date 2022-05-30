WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hurricane Agatha gathers pace toward southwest Mexico
Hurricane will probably make landfall as a Category 3 between Puerto Escondido and Huatulco, Oaxaca, warns Mexico's weather service.
Hurricane Agatha gathers pace toward southwest Mexico
Mexico is buffeted by hurricanes on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, generally between the months of May and November. / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
May 30, 2022

The first hurricane of the Pacific season, Agatha, has been rapidly strengthening off the western coast of Mexico where it is likely to strike on Monday as a Category Three storm, the country's weather service warned.

High sea temperatures and the hurricane's slow speed could give it plenty of time to strengthen before it roars ashore, Alejandra Mendez, general coordinator of Mexico's National Weather Service (SMN), said in a videoconference on Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, Agatha had already climbed to a Category Two storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale as it churned some 295 kilometres west of Puerto Angel, Mexico.

"It is forecast that the hurricane will probably make landfall as a Category Three between Puerto Escondido and Huatulco, Oaxaca," said Mendez, adding that she expected landfall on Monday.

Preventative measures

RECOMMENDED

Agatha was packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometres per hour, while moving north at about two kilometres per hour, according to a report by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) at 2100 GMT.

Authorities in Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas states encouraged preventative measures beginning Saturday, such as asking residents to safeguard property near coastal areas and calling on the population to take shelter. 

They also closed the ports of Oaxaca and Guerrero.

The popular surfing destinations of Puerto Escondido and Huatulco set up temporary shelters with a capacity to house 26,800 people and arranged for potential accommodations of another 5,200 in local hotels.

Mexico is buffeted by hurricanes on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, generally between the months of May and November.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China