The first hurricane of the Pacific season, Agatha, has been rapidly strengthening off the western coast of Mexico where it is likely to strike on Monday as a Category Three storm, the country's weather service warned.

High sea temperatures and the hurricane's slow speed could give it plenty of time to strengthen before it roars ashore, Alejandra Mendez, general coordinator of Mexico's National Weather Service (SMN), said in a videoconference on Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, Agatha had already climbed to a Category Two storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale as it churned some 295 kilometres west of Puerto Angel, Mexico.

"It is forecast that the hurricane will probably make landfall as a Category Three between Puerto Escondido and Huatulco, Oaxaca," said Mendez, adding that she expected landfall on Monday.

Preventative measures