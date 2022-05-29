Türkiye has called on Israel to take necessary steps to preserve the status quo at the Al Aqsa Mosque complex after Jewish nationalists raided the third-holiest site in Islam that followed thousands of ultranationalist Jews – some of them chanting racist slogans including "Death to Arabs" – parading through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in occupied East Jerusalem.

"Staging a raid on the Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir and fanatical Jewish groups under the protection of the Israeli police, and the attempts to worship in this area is a clear violation of the status quo in the Al Aqsa Mosque and Haram Al Sharif," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"We call on the Israeli government to take the necessary measures to preserve the status quo in the mentioned holy places, and reiterate our call not to allow provocative actions that will escalate tensions in the region," it added.

Türkiye's call came as thousands of Israeli settlers staged a flag march to mark what they call the day of unifying Jerusalem, in reference to Israel's illegal occupation of the city in 1967.

As the march got under way, groups of Orthodox Jewish youths gathered outside Damascus Gate, waving flags, singing religious and nationalistic songs, and shouting "the Jewish nation lives" before entering the Muslim Quarter. One large group chanted "Death to Arabs," and "Let your village burn down" before descending into the Old City.

Police cleared Palestinians out of the area, which is normally a bustling Palestinian thoroughfare. At one point, a drone flying a Palestinian flag flew overhead before police intercepted it.

Ahead of the march, PM Naftali Bennett said that "flying the flag of Israel in the capital of Israel is an obvious thing," but also urged participants to celebrate in a "responsible and respectful manner."

Bennett later issued a statement instructing police to show "no tolerance" toward the racist groups. He described them as a "minority that came to set the area on fire" and vowed to prosecute violent extremists — a step that few Israeli governments have taken in the past.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the racist groups "a disgrace."