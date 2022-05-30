Monday, May 30, 2022

Ukraine urges EU to end divisons, impose more sanctions on Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the EU to end internal "quarrels" saying they only helped Moscow and asked the bloc to adopt more sanctions against Russia.

"All quarrels in Europe must end, internal disputes that only encourage Russia to put more and more pressure on you," Zelensky told an EU summit in Brussels via video-link.

"It is time for you to be not separate, not fragments, but one whole," he said, calling for a new set of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on Russian oil.

Russia's Gazprom cutting gas supplies - Dutch firm

Russia's Gazprom will halt gas supplies to the Netherlands' partly state-owned energy firm GasTerra starting tomorrow after it refused to pay in roubles, the Dutch company has said.

The Russian energy giant's move means that two billion cubic metres of gas will not be supplied to the Netherlands between now and October, GasTerra said, adding that it "has anticipated this by purchasing gas elsewhere."

Following Russia's February 24 offensive in Ukraine, Moscow asked clients from "unfriendly countries", including EU member states, to pay for gas in roubles as a way to sidestep Western financial sanctions against its central bank.

Ukraine fed up with separate models for its EU integration: Kuleba

Ukraine has been fed up with "special solutions" and separate models for its integration into the European Union, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We need a clear legal affirmation that Ukraine is a part of the European integration project, and such an affirmation would be the granting of candidate status," he said speaking after a meeting with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Kiev.

Biden rules out sending rocket systems 'that can strike into Russia' to Ukraine

The United States will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, President Joe Biden has said.

The comments followed reports that the Biden administration was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Kiev for its fight against Russia.

"We're not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems” that can reach into Russia, Biden told reporters after arriving back at the White House after a weekend in Delaware.

Ukrainian officials have sought a longer-range system called the Multiple Launch Rocket System, or MLRS, that can fire a barrage of rockets hundreds of miles away.

Russia's Medvedev calls Biden announcement on Ukraine rocket systems 'rational'

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said that Washington's decision not to send Ukraine rocket systems that could reach into Russia was 'rational'.

Orban warns 'no compromise' yet on EU Russia oil ban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned as he arrives at a summit of EU leaders that the bloc has yet to come up with a compromise that could see him back an embargo on Russian oil.

European diplomats have drafted a statement proposing that Hungary receive a temporary exemption from the ban, and hope it will be adopted at the two-day Brussels meeting.

But Orban told reporters: "There is no agreement at all."

French journalist killed in Ukraine: Macron

A French journalist has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron has said on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's offensive in the country.

"Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of war. On board a humanitarian bus with civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombings, he was mortally wounded," Macron wrote.

Leclerc-Imhoff's employer French TV channel BFM-TV also confirmed he had been killed.

Ukraine's ex-leader Poroshenko allowed to leave country

Ukraine's former president Petro Poroshenko, a rival of current leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said he is authorised to leave the country after being "deliberately" blocked at the border this weekend.

He accused the government of breaking a so-called political ceasefire in place since Russian offensive by not letting him leave.

Poroshenko had received official permission to travel for a NATO parliamentary assembly meeting in Lithuania but could not attend.

Russian forces regrouping to resume attack towards Sloviansk: Ukraine ministry

Russian forces are regrouping to resume their offensive in the direction of the Sloviansk region of eastern Ukraine, while also continuing efforts to encircle the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman has said.

Spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk added that Ukrainian forces had had some success in advancing towards coastal areas where Russian forces have taken defensive positions.

"In Sloviansk (axis), the enemy is regrouping to resume attacks in the direction of Izyum-Barvinkove and Izyum-Sloviansk," Motuzyanyk told a briefing.

Surrendered Azovstal defenders may face death penalty: separatists

Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered to Russian forces at the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol may face the death penalty, a pro-Moscow separatist official has said.

"The court will make a decision about them," Yuri Sirovatko, the justice minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.

"For such crimes we have the highest form of punishment in the DNR -- the death penalty. All the prisoners of war are on the territory of the DNR," he said, adding that there were around 2,300 soldiers from Azovstal among them.

Mayor: Fierce street fighting in Sievierodonetsk

The mayor of a Ukrainian city at the epicenter of the Russian offensive has said that fierce street battles are going on there.

Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Striuk said in a telephone interview that “Russian troops have entered the city and street fighting is going on.” He added that Ukrainian defenders were fighting to push the Russians out.

Striuk added that “the Russian troops have advanced a few blocks toward the city center.”

Eurovision trophy auctioned for Ukraine army

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, which won the Eurovision song contest this year, has auctioned off its trophy on Facebook to raise funds for the Ukrainian army.

The trophy - a large crystal microphone with the song contest's logo - nets $900 ,000 (836,000 euros) after a bidding war won by Ukrainian bitcoin company WhiteBIT.

Lavrov denies Putin is ill

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has denied speculation that President Vladimir Putin is ill, saying there are no signs pointing to any ailment.

Putin's health and private life are taboo subjects in Russia and are almost never discussed in public.

Answering a question from France's broadcaster TF1, Russia's top diplomat says, "I don't think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment," adding that Putin appears in public "every day".