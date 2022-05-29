Thousands of Israeli settlers have gathered in Bab al Amud area (Damascus Gate) near occupied East Jerusalem's Old City to participate in a controversial flag march through the city amid high tensions.

Settlers organised the march on Sunday to mark what they call the day of unifying Jerusalem, in reference to Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967. Palestinians see the event as a provocation.

The crowds, who were overwhelmingly young Orthodox Jewish men, paraded through the heart of the Muslim Quarter in a show of force that risked setting off a new wave of violence in the tense city.

Israel said it deployed thousands of police and security forces for the event, and scuffles between settlers and Palestinian residents of occupied East Jerusalem were reported sporadically.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said at least 62 Palestinians were injured in assaults by Israeli police and settlers in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

It said Israeli police used batons and fired rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters against Palestinians in the city.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

