Last week’s talks on Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership bids hosted by Türkiye in the capital Ankara "did not happen at the desired level," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking to reporters following a trip to Azerbaijan on Saturday, Erdogan said "Unfortunately, the talks held by our delegation with Finland and Sweden were not at the desired level", in remarks released on Sunday.

Adding that Sweden and Finland have expectations from these talks, Erdogan however said that they have not taken the necessary steps regarding Türkiye's demands.

He stressed that terrorists are still freely walking the streets of Stockholm while Sweden protects them “with their own police".

"We cannot repeat the mistakes made in the past on (admitting) countries that embrace and feed such terrorists into NATO, which is a security organisation", he said.

'We will fend for ourselves'

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24.