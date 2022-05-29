African Union chairman Macky Sall has said that he is "gravely concerned" by tensions between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo as he has appealed for calm and dialogue.

"I am gravely concerned about the rise in tension between Rwanda and the DRC", Sall, the Senegalese president who currently chairs the AU, tweeted on Sunday.

"I appeal to the two countries for calm and dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the crisis."

Rwanda said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were being held captive by rebels in DR Congo, and accused government authorities of backing the group responsible.

The development came as a diplomatic feud between the two neighbours escalates, with both sides accusing each other of aiding armed militias in the volatile eastern DRC region that borders Rwanda.

READ MORE:ADF rebels kill tens in DR Congo ⁠— rights group

Rising tensions