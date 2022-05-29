Hundreds of Israeli settlers have forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem amid tensions over a planned flag march by settlers through the occupied city.

“Around 1,044 Israeli settlers stormed the Al Aqsa compound since the morning,” the Jordan-run Waqf Department, which oversees the holy sites in Jerusalem, said in a statement on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli police stormed the mosque courtyard on and allowed settlers into the site through the compound’s Al-Mugharbah Gate.

Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir, a notorious Israeli opposition figure, and a number of his supporters were reportedly among those who stormed the complex.

According to witnesses, Israeli police chased Palestinian worshippers inside the complex. A number of worshippers were reportedly detained by Israeli forces.

Flag march