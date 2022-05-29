North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials have discussed revising stringent anti-epidemic restrictions during a meeting, as they maintained a widely disputed claim that the country’s first Covid-19 outbreak is slowing.

The discussion on Sunday at the North’s Politburo meeting suggests it will soon relax a set of draconian curbs imposed after its admission of the Omicron outbreak this month.

Kim and other Politburo members “made a positive evaluation of the pandemic situation being controlled and improved across the country,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

They also “examined the issue of effectively and quickly coordinating and enforcing the anti-epidemic regulations and guidelines given the current stable anti-epidemic situation," KCNA said.

On Sunday, North Korea reported 89,500 more patients with fever symptoms, taking the country’s total to 3.4 million.

It didn’t say whether there were additional deaths.

Experts question Covid-19 data

The country’s latest death toll reported Friday was 69, setting its mortality rate at 0.002 percent, an extremely low count that no other country has reported in the fight against Covid-19.