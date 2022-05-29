Mothers in Türkiye who marked the 1,000th day of an uninterrupted sit-in protest in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir are making history, the nation’s presidential communications director said on Saturday.

"Diyarbakir mothers are waging one of the largest and most powerful civil resistances to save their children, who have been kidnapped and ensnared by the terror organisation, PKK, from the swamp of terrorism," said Fahrettin Altun.

Altun addressed participants in a video message at the "A Societal Protest of the PKK’s Abduction of Children: Diyarbakir Mothers against the PKK Panel" held by Türkiye's Communications Directorate in The Hague, Netherlands.

"They are writing the story of valor that has withstood 1,000 days despite all the terrorist groups' threats and pressures and a blessed resistance that defies terrorism," Altun added.

Mothers have become the outcry of the conscience of the society, he said. "Theirs is the rightful revolt against terrorism of mothers who have been compelled to conceal their pain thus far; repressed, intimidated, and even silenced for 40 years as a result of the terrorist organisation's brutality and persecution."

He highlighted the importance of the unity of mothers and said, "They have become the collective voice and conscience of our country's 83 million people."

Touching on the courage of the mothers for their children, he underlined "35 families that have participated in the sit-in protests have been reunited with their children after escaping the organization and surrendering to our security forces."

Sit-in reveals ‘true colors’ of PKK terror group