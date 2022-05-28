WORLD
Dozens killed in Brazil landslides and floods
At least 35 people were killed by heavy rain that for days has lashed the Pernambuco state in northeast Brazil, authorities said.
In February, torrential downpours in the mountains of Rio de Janeiro state killed over 230. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
May 28, 2022

At least 35 people have died amid heavy rainfall in northeastern Brazil, as downpours have lashed two major cities on the Atlantic coast, in what is the South American nation's fourth major flooding event in five months.

In the state of Pernambuco, at least 33 people had died as of Saturday, as rains provoked landslides that wiped away hillside urban neighbourhoods, according to the state's official Twitter account. 

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was putting together a federal task force to send to Pernambuco, according to local media.

Another 765 people were forced to leave their homes, at least temporarily, according to the state government.

Authorities in the neighbouring state of Alagoas had registered two deaths, according to Brazil's federal emergency service.

Common floods 

In late December and early January, dozens were killed and tens of thousands displaced when rains hammered Bahia state, also located in northeastern Brazil. 

At least 18 died in flooding in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo later in January. 

In February, torrential downpours in the mountains of Rio de Janeiro state killed over 230.

While much of Brazil spent the majority of 2021 in a severe drought, unusually intense rains started to arrive in the final months of the year.

The often-deadly flooding that followed has provoked debate over the potential role of climate change in Brazil's volatile weather pattern and has focused attention on the nation's often-haphazard urban planning.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
