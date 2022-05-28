At least 35 people have died amid heavy rainfall in northeastern Brazil, as downpours have lashed two major cities on the Atlantic coast, in what is the South American nation's fourth major flooding event in five months.

In the state of Pernambuco, at least 33 people had died as of Saturday, as rains provoked landslides that wiped away hillside urban neighbourhoods, according to the state's official Twitter account.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was putting together a federal task force to send to Pernambuco, according to local media.

Another 765 people were forced to leave their homes, at least temporarily, according to the state government.

Authorities in the neighbouring state of Alagoas had registered two deaths, according to Brazil's federal emergency service.

