WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN rights chief urges China to review 'counter-terrorism' policies
Michelle Bachelet said she "raised questions and concerns about the application of counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation measures under broad application" during her visit.
UN rights chief urges China to review 'counter-terrorism' policies
The rare visit to China was criticised by rights groups and Western countries, who worry that Beijing will use the trip as an endorsement of its rights record. / AP Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
May 28, 2022

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has urged Beijing to review its counter-terrorism policies to ensure they comply with international human rights standards.

Bachelet was speaking during an online press briefing on Saturday at the end of a six-day trip to China, the first by a UN Human Rights High Commissioner in 17 years.

Bachelet started her China trip on Monday in the southern city of Guangzhou before heading to Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. Her office said last year it believed Uighurs in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region had been unlawfully detained, mistreated and forced to work.

Bachelet reiterated, however, that her trip was not an investigation into China's human rights policies but an opportunity to engage with the government.

"I have raised questions and concerns about the application of counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation measures under broad application, particularly the impact on the rights of Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities," she said.

China denies all accusations of abuse in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

READ MORE: Uighurs urge UN to probe China's 're-education camps' in Xinjiang

'A mistake'

RECOMMENDED

Bachelet's access was limited as China arranged for her to travel in a "closed loop", isolating people within a virtual bubble to prevent the spread of Covid-19, with no foreign press.

Rights groups and Western countries worry that China will use her trip as an endorsement of its rights record.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday it was "a mistake to agree to a visit under the circumstances".

China initially denied the existence of any detention camps in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region but in 2018 said it had set up "vocational training centres" necessary to curb what it said was terrorism, separatism and religious radicalism in the region.

Bachelet said she raised with the Chinese government the lack of independent judicial oversight on the operation of the centres and allegations of the use of force, ill-treatment and severe restrictions on religious practice.

In 2019, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region Governor Shohrat Zakir said all trainees had "graduated".

During the media briefing, Bachelet also described as "deeply worrying" the detention in Hong Kong of activists, lawyers and journalists.

READ MORE: US seeks 'unhindered' access for UN to probe Uighur treatment in China

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December