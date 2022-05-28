Sri Lanka has taken delivery of Russian oil - which could soon be subject to a European embargo - to restart operations at the country's only refinery.

The Russian crude delivery had been waiting offshore of the capital Colombo's port for over a month as the country was unable to raise $75 million to pay for it, Sri Lanka's Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said on Saturday.

Colombo is also in talks with Moscow to arrange direct supplies of crude, coal, diesel and petrol despite US-led sanctions on Russian banks and a diplomatic outcry over Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

"I have made an official request to the Russian ambassador for direct supplies of Russian oil", Wijesekera told reporters in Colombo.

"Crude alone will not fulfil our requirement, we need other refined (petroleum) products as well", he added.

Around 90,000 tonnes of Siberian light crude will be sent to Sri Lanka's refinery after the shipment was acquired on credit from Dubai-based intermediary Coral Energy.

Worst economic meltdown