Iranian police have used tear gas and fired shots in the air to disperse another night of protests over a deadly building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan.

Local media said that a protest in Abadan on Friday night turned violent when crowds forced their way into the ruins of the building, where rescue operations were continuing.

Police fired tear gas and warning shots, it said.

Footage on social media showed people running for cover. Screams of "Don't shoot, don't shoot" and the sound of gunfire could be heard.

Unverified video from Khuzestan's port city of Mahshahr also showed protesters shouting: "They stole oil and gas, took our blood".

Reuters could not independently authenticate the footage.

Marches in solidarity with the Abadan protests have also been held in several nearby areas in Khuzestan as well as Shahin Shahr in central Iran and the southern city of Shiraz, according to other unverified postings on social media.

Officials in the oil-producing region of Khuzestan, where Abadan is located, said the death toll had risen to 28 people, and another 37 were injured in Monday's collapse of the 10-storey residential and commercial building.

