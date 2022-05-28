Hong Kong's next leader John Lee has travelled to Beijing to receive the central government's blessing as he prepares to take office in a month.

The South China Morning Post reported on Saturday that Lee is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, and will present a list of his team for approval.

The incoming chief executive will have to undergo testing and quarantine over the weekend, and will not be able to meet outsiders during his trip, the report said.

Lee, 64, a former security chief who oversaw the crackdown on Hong Kong's democracy movement, was chosen as the next chief executive by a small committee of Beijing loyalists in early May.

He was the sole candidate in the race and received 99 percent of the vote, after China remoulded Hong Kong's electoral system in 2021 to ensure anyone deemed unpatriotic would be ineligible to run.

As part of a four-day trip, Lee will be officially appointed and is expected to meet with top Chinese leaders, according to local media.

Lee will assume office on July 1, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's transfer from British to Chinese rule and the halfway point of the "One Country, Two Systems" political model.

It is not yet confirmed whether Xi will visit Hong Kong for the 25th anniversary celebrations, which will be seen as a symbolic endorsement of Lee's new administration.