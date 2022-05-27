WORLD
3 MIN READ
Excluding Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from US summit 'discriminatory'
Ten Latin American nations have rejected the US' exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua in a Los Angeles summit, calling it discriminatory.
Excluding Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from US summit 'discriminatory'
The White House and US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 27, 2022

A bloc of leftist countries meeting in Havana has condemned the exclusion of certain nations from next month's Summit of the Americas, after the United States said that it only wanted the leaders of governments that respect democracy to attend.

The United States will host the Summit of the Americas from June 6 to 10 in Los Angeles, and has said that it will not invite Venezuela or Nicaragua, while the summit coordinator said it would be up to the White House to decide whether to invite Cuba.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said this week that he would not attend under "any circumstances" even if invited.

The 10 countries known as the ALBA bloc — including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua — issued a statement from Havana on Friday saying they "reject the exclusions and discriminatory treatment at the so-called Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles."

In addition, they described the exclusion as "arbitrary, ideological and politically motivated" and said "this unilateral decision constitutes a serious historical setback in hemispheric relations."

READ MORE:Mexico's Obrador won't join US summit 'if not everyone invited'

RECOMMENDED

Boycotting the summit

Shortly beforehand, in a broadcast speech, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro described the upcoming summit as "erratic" and applauded a group of nations headed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had "stood up to raise the voice of the truth of an entire continent."

The White House and US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Mexican president, along with the leaders of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Guatemala and Honduras, have threatened to boycott the summit if certain countries are excluded.

This week, Reuters confirmed that 13 of the 14 countries of the Caribbean community, which does not include Cuba, were planning to attend the Los Angeles meeting.

The prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, said in Havana that he had received an invitation to the summit, but would not be attending.

READ MORE:Nicaragua quits 'diabolical' OAS regional bloc

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December