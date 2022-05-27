At least a dozen journalists have been detained in a wave of arrests in Ethiopia, media workers and a rights group said, in raids that sparked international concern.

Authorities in the Amhara region said on Friday that more than 4,000 people had been detained in an anti-crime operation but press watchdogs and rights groups reported that journalists had also been targeted.

The latest arrests involved Temesgen Desalegn, editor in chief of the Amharic-language magazine "Fitih", who was picked up by plainclothes security forces from his office on Thursday morning, his colleague Misgan Zinabu told AFP news agency.

"Initially, they took Temesgen to a local police station... later on security forces moved him to a secret location," the editor said, adding that his current whereabouts were unknown.

Police also raided Temesgen's house on Thursday and seized magazines, disk drives and a camera, he added.

Another journalist and YouTuber, Yaysewe Shimelis, was arrested at home in the capital Addis Ababa on Thursday afternoon, his former colleague Bekal Alamirew told AFP.

"Yaysewe is accused by police of incitement to violence through his work," he said, adding the former TV host was produced in court on Friday.

The arrests come after the Nisir International Broadcasting Corporation and Ashara, both covering Ethiopian affairs on their YouTube channels said their studios in Amhara were raided last week and staff taken away, some to undisclosed locations.

Nisir said four employees, including journalists and back office staff, were arrested and equipment seized from their workplace in the regional capital Bahir Dar.