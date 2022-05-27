WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN: Nearly 3M Ukrainian refugees move on from border states
UNHCR figures show the largest numbers of Ukrainian refugees in non-neighbouring countries were in Germany, the Czech Republic and Italy.
UN: Nearly 3M Ukrainian refugees move on from border states
Refugees, the vast majority women and children, have poured across Ukraine's borders since the start of the Russian attacks on February 24. / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
May 27, 2022

The United Nations has said that, of the more than 6.6 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled to neighbouring countries, 2.9 million have moved on to other European nations.

The figure from the UN refugee agency UNHCR on Friday gave a picture of how many have stayed in the first country they entered and how many have headed on elsewhere as the displacement crisis triggered by the war spreads across the continent. 

"According to the latest data we have available... 2.9 million refugees have moved beyond countries neighbouring Ukraine," UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told a briefing in Geneva.

A UNHCR graphic showed the largest numbers of Ukrainian refugees in non-neighbouring countries were in Germany, the Czech Republic and Italy.

A total of 6,659,220 Ukrainians have fled the country since the attack, the agency's figures show. Of those, more than 3.5 million have headed west into Poland.

Around 100,000 refugees per day were arriving at the Polish border in early March but the number has slowed to around 20,000 throughout May.

READ MORE:UN: More than 8 million Ukrainians could flee as refugees

Back-and-forth crossings

The first weeks of the war saw volunteers flocking to help either at the borders or in welcoming new arrivals into their homes.

RECOMMENDED

UNHCR spokeswoman Olga Sarrado said strong support from the wider international community would be needed to maintain that generosity and strength of response. 

"The needs are only increasing as the conflict" grinds on, she said.

"Support will need to be provided so they can stay in the country until they can go back and live with dignity."

More than 1.1 million people have registered with the Polish authorities and received a state identity number which allows them access to public services.

Some 94 percent of those registered are women and children.

Ukrainians have crossed into Poland more than 2.1 million times since February 28 – though these are not necessarily permanent returns.

"We have also seen more 'pendular' movements, where people go back and forth across the border to Ukraine for various reasons, including visiting families, checking their properties or returning to their jobs," said Sarrado.

"However, Poland expects to continue receiving and hosting a considerable number of refugees, given the large internal displacement, massive destruction and the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine." 

READ MORE: Ukraine conflict: Selective empathy harms every refugee, white or otherwise

READ MORE: UN: More than 100M people forcibly displaced

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December