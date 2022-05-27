On the afternoon of September 10, 1910, a mustachioed thick-necked wrestler from British-ruled India descended onto the Shepherd Bush Stadium in London before a crowd of 12,000 spectators.

Ghulam Buksh Muhammad Butt, more commonly known as The Great Gama, was there to compete with Polish pro Stanislaus Zbyszko.

On his part, Gama had already acquired legendary status in India where he was an undisputed champion who had pinned down hundreds of opponents in sandpits.

Now in the UK, the 32-year-old bulky man wanted to prove his mantle against European challengers in the Greco-Roman style of wrestling.

The muscular Zbyszko was a formidable opponent. He ranked among the world's top four wrestlers alongside Frank Gotch.

The Gama Vs Zbyszko fight was one of the biggest clashes in the history of wrestling. But as the two heavyweights engaged in grappling, Zbyszko was pinned down to the mat within the first minute. Gama locked him from behind in a half-nelson move.

Such was the pressure from Gama that the Polish fighter remained on his hands and knees for almost three hours, unable to break Gama's hold. As the match proved to be a one-sided spectacle, the referee blew the full-time whistle.

The match ended with a draw as the victor had to press his opponents shoulders on the mat. A rematch date was set but Zbyszko didn’t show up. Gama returned home as the champion.

Back in British-led India, Gama was hailed as a hero who had defeated several white wrestlers.

Wrestling enthusiasts remember Gama as the greatest pehlwan who ever stepped foot inside a ring.

Six decades after his death, Google celebrated his 144th birthday with a doodle on May 22. Since then a flurry of articles have appeared online as interest surged in his life and achievements.

“What makes him great is that in his long career spanning five decades no one was able to beat him,” Muhammad Umar, a former Pakistani wrestling champion, tells TRT World.

“People loved him. He could take on much bigger and heavier wrestlers without a worry.”

Travel to any village in Pakistan and people still remember him. Gama and his family moved to Pakistan in 1947 after the partition of colonial India.

But when it comes to Gama’s legend, the line between fact and fiction often blurs.

A kushti prodigy

The exact year of Gama’s birth remains disputed. Most sources say it was May 22, 1878.

What we do know for sure is that he was born in Amritsar, and his family hailed from Kashmir where they had practiced the art of kushti, a Greco-Roman form of wrestling, for generations.

Even as a kid, he had acquired prominence.

At the age of 10, Gama took part in a competition organised by the ruler of Jodhpur princely state. Almost all the wrestlers and their akharas (gymnasiums) at the time were patronised by maharajas.

More than 400 wrestlers from across undivided India had gathered to compete with each other. Athletes were required to perform squats until the last man standing was declared winner. Gama was among the top 15 and he was unstoppable for hours. The maharaja declared him the victor considering he was the youngest wrestler in the lot.

By the early 20th century, Gama must have established himself as a formidable pehlwan because his name and a feat he was able to pull off was literally etched in stone.

In 1902, a twenty-something Gama apparently lifted a 1,200 kilogramme (that’s 1.2 tons) heavy stone, which is still on display at the Sayaji Baug Museum in Baroda, India.

Gama was India's first sporting superstar, says Rudraneil Sengupta, the author of Enter the Dangal, a book on Indian wrestling history.

“India did not have the unified sporting star of Gama’s stature where everyone knew the person’s name across the land.”