NATO's new strategic concept should include a resolve to fight all forms of terrorism, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

In a joint news conference with his Romanian and Polish counterparts following a trilateral meeting on Friday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Sweden and Finland should end their support of terrorism if they want to join NATO.

Cavusolgu said Türkiye’s stance on the two countries’ NATO bids is "clear and unequivocal."

"I hope Finland and Sweden understand our messages," he added.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last week, a decision spurred by Russia's military offensive against Ukraine, which began on February 24.

Cavusoglu has previously said Türkiye has always supported the idea of NATO's expansion, but it has concerns over Finland and Sweden’s desire to join the alliance given their relations with terror groups.

READ MORE:Türkiye urges Sweden, Finland to end support to terror groups

Point of contention