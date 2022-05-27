China's foreign ministry has accused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of "smearing" the country, responding to the American official's speech that called for action to counterbalance Beijing's influence.

Beijing hit out angrily at the speech on Friday, saying it "spreads false information, exaggerates the China threat, interferes in China's internal affairs and smears China's domestic and foreign policies".

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China "firmly opposed" the speech and it showed Washington sought to "contain and suppress China's development and maintain US hegemony and power".

In a speech billed as the most comprehensive statement to date on China by US President Joe Biden's administration, Blinken said Beijing posed "the most serious long-term challenge to the international order".

In the Thursday speech, he warned of China's "intent to reshape the international order", calling on countries to defend the status quo.

He also accused Beijing of raising tensions over Taiwan and said Beijing has "cut off Taiwan's relations with countries around the world and (is) blocking it from participating in international organisations".

'Not looking for a conflict'