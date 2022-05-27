WORLD
Death toll rises in Iran building collapse, rescue efforts underway
At least 22 people were killed and 37 injured after a 10-storey building collapsed in the southwestern city of Abadan.
Rescue teams tried to enter the basement through tunnels dug around the collapsed building. / Reuters
May 27, 2022

The death toll from a building collapse in southwestern Iran's Khuzestan province has risen to at least 22 people, while 48 people were rescued from the rubble.

Ihsan Abbasipur, the governor of the city of Abadan, told Iranian state television on Friday that the number of injured people as a result of the collapse of a 10-storey business centre under construction stood at 37.

Efforts are underway to rescue those still trapped under the building that collapsed in the city of Abadan on Monday, according to a local Red Crescent official.

More than 150 people were said to have been inside the Metro Pol commercial building on the busy Amiri Street when it collapsed.

Mohammad-Hassan Nami, chairman of the Crisis Management Organization, told media on Tuesday that they have been evacuating all the nearby buildings at risk of collapse.

Meanwhile, the number of people taken into custody amid an investigation into the incident has risen to 11, said the provincial Prosecutor General's Office.

READ MORE: Casualties as high-rise building collapses in southwestern Iran

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
