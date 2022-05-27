Friday May 27, 2022

S&P cuts Ukraine debt rating, outlook negative

S&P Global Ratings lowered the grade on Ukraine's long- and short-term foreign currency debt to 'CCC+/C' from 'B-/B' due to the "expectation of a prolonged period of macroeconomic instability in the country."

It was the second downgrade since the offensive began in late February.

The fighting has taken "a severe toll on Ukraine's economy and society," and on Kyiv's ability t o collect taxes, S&P said.

Ukraine military may have to retreat from Luhansk cities, governor says

The governor of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, which has almost completely fallen under Russian control, said it was possible that Kiev's forces would be forced to retreat from the final pocket of resistance to avoid being captured.

"The Russians will not be able to capture Luhansk region in the coming days as analysts have predicted," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in a post on the Telegram messaging service, referring to the near-surrounded cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

"We will have enough strength and resources to defend ourselves.

However it is possible that in order not to be surrounded we will have to retreat," he said.

ICC prosecutor urges Russia to cooperate on Ukraine probe

Russia should cooperate with the International Criminal Court's investigation into alleged war crimes carried out during Moscow's offensive against Ukraine, the tribunal's prosecutor told AFP news agency.

"The invitation is there. My door is open, and I will also keep knocking on the door of the Russian Federation," ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in an interview at the Hague-based court.

Attempts to blame Russia for grain shipping trouble 'groundless': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer that attempts to blame Russia for difficulties in shipping grain worldwide were unfounded and pointed to Western sanctions instead, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin stressed that attempts to make Russia responsible for the difficulties with the supply of agricultural products to world markets are groundless," the Kremlin said after the phone call.

"Detailed explanations have been given of the real causes of these problems, which have emerged due to anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and the European Union, among other things."

Ukraine nuclear inspectorate accuses IAEA of falling for Russian propaganda

Ukraine's state nuclear inspectorate accused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of falling for Russian propaganda and demanded it back efforts by Kiev to expel Moscow's forces from a major power plant.

The complaint coincides with signs of increasing unhappiness by Ukrainian authorities about what they say is less than whole-hearted support from the international community in the war against Russia.

Moscow's forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the largest of its kind in Europe. Shortly before the offensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine was using Soviet know-how to create its own nuclear weapons.

Ukraine's Moscow-backed Orthodox Church cuts ties with Russia

The Moscow branch of Kiev's Orthodox Church said it was cutting ties with Russia over its operation in Ukraine, declaring "full independence" in a historic move against Russia's spiritual authorities.

"We disagree with the position of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow... on the war," the church said in a statement after holding a council focused on Russia's "aggression" and declaring the "full independence and autonomy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church".

The Moscow branch of Ukraine's Orthodox Church has until now formally pledged allegiance to Russia's Patriarch Kirill, who has expressed clear support for President Vladimir Putin's offensive in Ukraine.

Russia closes in on key Ukraine Donbass city

Russian forces were closing in on the strategic city of Severodonetsk in a relentless offensive to control Ukraine's Donbass region, bombing residential areas and claiming the capture of a key town.

At least nine people were killed in shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, raising fears that Russia had not lost interest in the northeastern hub even after Ukraine managed to take back control.

Around 10 people were also killed in Russian strikes on a military facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, well away from the frontline of the offensive, the regional head of the national guard said.

NATO threat pushed Russia to launch Ukraine war, says Chinese envoy

Lu Shaye, China’s ambassador to France, said NATO’s expansion eastward led Russia to launch the Ukraine offensive, accusing the West of trying to contain Beijing and Moscow.

“For the Chinese, the (root) cause (of the war) is NATO’s five cycles of eastward expansion … it constitutes a military and security threat to Russia,” Lu told Europe1 radio’s morning show.

“You cannot oppress or threaten the security of others by forbidding others to retaliate or defend themselves,” he said, defending Moscow’s military action against Kiev.

Putin says Ukraine 'sabotaging' negotiating processs – Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of "sabotaging" the negotiating process between the two countries, the Kremlin said, citing comments he made to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in a phone call.

Putin also informed Nehammer about actions that Russia was taking to secure safe passage for vessels in the Azov and Black Seas, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russian lawmakers in hot water for urging Putin to end Ukraine conflict

Two Communist lawmakers in Russia's far east have urged President Vladimir Putin to put an end to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine in a rare public show of dissent.

Despite thousands of people having been killed and wounded during Russia's three-month military campaign in Ukraine, Putin has largely enjoyed the public loyalty of the country's political parties and government officials.

But a meeting of the legislative assembly of the Primorsky Krai region caused an uproar when a local lawmaker and member of the Communist faction in the legislature read out a statement urging the Kremlin chief to pull out Russian troops.

Ukraine demands Germany cut or halt Nord Stream 1 gas flows

Ukraine's state gas company and gas infrastructure operator have issued a demand to the German government to either halt or severely curtail gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the head of the gas system operator said.

"With Naftogaz we sent an appeal to the German economy ministry and the German regulator... on the suspension of Nord Stream 1," the head of Ukraine's gas system operator Serhiy Makogon told national television.

Ukraine is willing and able to provide an alternate transport route to the pipeline, which runs under the Baltic, he said.

West has declared ‘total war’ on Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Western countries of waging a "total war" on Russia and its people and culture, as Moscow pushes on with its military operation in Ukraine.

"The West has declared war on us, on the whole Russian world. The culture of cancelling Russia and everything connected with our country is already reaching the point of absurdity," Lavrov said at a ministry meeting.

He accused the West of banning Russian writers, composers and other cultural figures. "It is safe to say that this situation will be with us for a long time," he added.

Kremlin accuses Ukraine of “contradictory” statements on peace talks

The Kremlin has said that it blames Ukraine for the fact that peace talks between the two countries are frozen, saying it was unclear what Kiev wanted.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters: "The Ukrainian leadership constantly makes contradictory statements. This does not allow us to fully understand what the Ukrainian side wants."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that he had tried repeatedly to organise a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict, but that Russia did not appear to be ready yet for serious peace talks.

Russia looking to boost grain exports as food crisis looms

Russia has said it was looking to ramp up its production of grain to export in the coming season, amid a global food crisis exacerbated by Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

The military action and sanctions imposed on Russia over the offensive have disrupted global supplies of grain, wheat and other commodities.

Russia and Ukraine alone produce 30 percent of the global wheat supply.

"In the current season (2021-2022) we have already exported over 35 million tonnes of grain, including 28.5 million tonnes of wheat," Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at a Russian grain forum, adding that before the end of the season on June 30 the export volume will exceed 37 million tonnes.

UK wants to include Ukraine in ‘European Commonwealth’: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to create a new bloc of European nations that would bring together Ukraine, much of Eastern Europe, and Türkiye at a later stage, Italian media has reported.