Armed assailants have killed about 50 people in a part of eastern Burkina Faso ravaged by militant violence, the region's governor said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Wednesday's attack on residents of the rural commune of Madjoari, said Colonel Hubert Yameogo, the governor of the East Region.

The victims were travelling to a town in the nearby commune of Pama, close to the borders with Benin and Togo, Yameogo said in a statement on Thursday.

Survivors told the AFP news agency by telephone they had been trying to get away from the attackers as food ran out.

"The people were intercepted and executed by the terrorists," one survivor said. "All the dead were men."

Worsening security