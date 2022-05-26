WORLD
2 MIN READ
Assailants 'execute' dozens in Burkina Faso raid
Suspected militants kill around 50 civilians, all men, in rural commune of Madjoari in East Region, officials and survivors say, in the latest attack in the impoverished African nation.
Assailants 'execute' dozens in Burkina Faso raid
One of the world's poorest countries, Burkina Faso has been shaken by militant raids since 2015. / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
May 26, 2022

Armed assailants have killed about 50 people in a part of eastern Burkina Faso ravaged by militant violence, the region's governor said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Wednesday's attack on residents of the rural commune of Madjoari, said Colonel Hubert Yameogo, the governor of the East Region.

The victims were travelling to a town in the nearby commune of Pama, close to the borders with Benin and Togo, Yameogo said in a statement on Thursday.

Survivors told the AFP news agency by telephone they had been trying to get away from the attackers as food ran out.

"The people were intercepted and executed by the terrorists," one survivor said. "All the dead were men."

READ MORE:Civilian volunteers among scores killed in Burkina Faso militant attacks

Worsening security

RECOMMENDED

One of the world's poorest countries, Burkina Faso has been shaken by militant raids since 2015, with the movements linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh terror group.

More than 2,000 people have been killed and 1.8 million displaced.

The conflict is now spilling over into coastal West African countries like Benin and Togo.

Eight soldiers were killed and 13 wounded in northern Togo this month in what was likely the first deadly raid in Togo by militants.

Wednesday's attack in Burkina Faso followed two others this month in Madjoari. One killed 17 civilians and another killed 11 soldiers.

Army officers angry about worsening militant attacks overthrew Burkina Faso's president in January and vowed to improve security, but levels of violence have remained high.READ MORE:Violence in Burkina Faso 'displaces' over 1.8M people

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December