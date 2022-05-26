Current and future operations across Türkiye's southern borders do not target its neighbours' territorial integrity, but are necessary for the country's national security, the Turkish National Security Council has said.

In a statement following its meeting, the council on Thursday urged countries violating international law by supporting terrorism to "put an end to this attitude".

Underlining that Türkiye always fulfils the spirit and law of alliance in the international blocs where it is a member, the council said Ankara expects the same responsibility and sincerity from its allies.

The council also discussed Türkiye's ongoing anti-terror operations and other measures.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would take steps to complete the remainder of a 30-kilometre (18-mile) safe zone along its southern border.

Eliminating terrorist bases