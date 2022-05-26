The Palestinian Authority's attorney general has said that its investigation proves an Israeli soldier shot Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in a targeted killing in Jenin on May 11.

Announcing the results of his probe at a news conference in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday, Palestinian Attorney General Akram al Khateeb said he had determined there were no armed Palestinians in the immediate area where Abu Akleh was located.

“The only shooting was by the occupation forces, with the aim of killing,” he said.

Abu Akleh was in a group of journalists wearing helmets and protective vests marked “press.” He said the army saw the journalists and knew they were journalists.

He accused Israel of shooting her “directly and deliberately” as she tried to escape. He also repeated the Palestinian position that the bullet will not be handed over to the Israelis for study. He said they decided not even to show images of the bullet “to deprive them of a new lie.”

Al Khateeb said his investigation was based on interviews with witnesses, an inspection of the scene and a forensic medical report.

The bullet that killed Abu Akleh is a 5.56 mm round with a steel component used by NATO forces, he said.

There was no immediate response from Israel.

