WORLD
3 MIN READ
HRW: Afghan asylum seekers being ‘brutally mistreated’ by Bulgaria
The Human Rights Watch has called on the EU to ensure that Bulgaria immediately stops the “illegal and dehumanising pushbacks” at its borders.
HRW: Afghan asylum seekers being ‘brutally mistreated’ by Bulgaria
The HRW has also urged Bulgaria to allow asylum seekers access to fair asylum procedures. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
May 26, 2022

Using police dogs and other violence, Bulgarian authorities are “brutally mistreating” Afghan and other asylum seekers and migrants before pushing them back to Türkiye, an international rights group has said.

“Bulgarian authorities are brutally and summarily pushing back migrants and asylum seekers across the land border with Türkiye,” Michelle Randhawa, refugee and migrant rights officer at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the rights group interviewed 15 Afghan men between November 2021 and April 2022.

Fourteen of these men said that Bulgarian police, or men they believed to be Bulgarian police, beat them either when they were detained in Bulgarian territory, and/or in the course of forcibly returning them to Türkiye.

“Ten of the men said Bulgarian authorities stole their belongings and stripped them of their clothes, in some cases leaving them without shoes, only in underwear and t-shirts in freezing temperatures,” it said.

READ MORE:Ukraine conflict: Selective empathy harms every refugee, white or otherwise

RECOMMENDED

'Welcoming Ukrainian refugees'

A 27-year-old Afghan man told HRW: “They were kicking us like soccer balls. They kicked me on every part of my body, I was just able to protect my head. They were wearing … [heavy] boots … and the toe of the boots was made of steel. On the border, they beat us again … and they told us, ‘Don’t come back again’.”

The HRW official called on the EU to ensure that Bulgaria immediately stops the “illegal and dehumanising pushbacks” at its borders and allows asylum seekers access to fair asylum procedures.

“At a time when Bulgarian officials are welcoming Ukrainian refugees by disseminating information to them about temporary protection and living in Bulgaria, they are brutally mistreating Afghans and other asylum seekers at their border,” she added.

READ MORE:Fears over repeat of 2015 refugee crisis reopens EU divide

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December