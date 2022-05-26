An analysis of UK job market data has revealed that ethnic minorities, alongside women, young and disabled workers have been consistently affected by insecure employment for the last 20 years.

The report, published by the non-profit research organisation The Work Foundation, analyses data from the UK’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) from 2000 to 2021, focusing on employment contracts, personal finances and access to workers’ rights.

Its ‘UK Insecure Work Index’ reveals how job insecurity has changed over the last two decades, while some groups of workers have been consistently trapped in severe forms of precarity, including short-term or casual contracts, and involuntary part-time work. This affected 20 to 25 percent of workers a year, and an estimated 6.2 million people in 2021. Hospitality, services and agriculture are the most affected sectors.

According to the data, ethnic minority workers are more likely to be in insecure work (25 percent compared to 19 percent of white workers). The data also shows that ethnic minority women are the most vulnerable among all worker groups, as 26 percent are likely to be in insecure work. Women overall are 10 percent more likely to experience insecure work than men – 25 percent compared to 15 percent.

The research shows the gap is larger between white and ethnic minority men, who are ten percent more likely to be in severely insecure work.

“At a time of a cost of living crisis, those in insecure and low paid work are among the groups at most risk,” said Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University.