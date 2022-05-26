China has said it has "no intention at all" to build a military base in the Solomon Islands, dismissing speculation about the purpose of its recent security pact with the island state.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was in Honiara at the start of an extensive tour of Pacific island states, said on Thursday the agreement Beijing sealed last month was "above board, with honesty and integrity".

A leaked draft of the security agreement — the final version has not been made public — contained a provision that would allow Chinese naval deployments to the island nation, which lies less than 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) from Australia.

"It is not imposed on anyone, nor is it targeted at any third party. There is no intention at all to establish a military base," Wang told a news conference after meeting with Solomon Islands' Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele.

The security pact helps the Solomon Islands to safeguard stability and long-term security, Wang said, "in light of the needs and requests by the Solomon Islands to carry out law enforcement and security cooperation".

It also entails "capacity building" for the police force, the Chinese minister said.

'Not the backyard of anyone'

Australia's former government, toppled in May 21 elections, had said that any move to create a Chinese military base would amount to crossing a "red line", without specifying the consequences.