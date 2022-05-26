Russia will adopt a new indigenously developed system to protect sensitive government data and personal information of its citizens in what is being seen as the Kremlin’s increasing attempts to ringfence itself from the West in the digital space.

President Vladimir Putin has asked the country’s Security Council to get going on building Russia’s own version of a state information protection system.

Addressing officials of the council on May 20 through a teleconference, Putin told officials to lay out a roadmap on the “additional steps” to be taken “to ensure stable operation of the information infrastructure in government and public administration,” TASS news agency reported.

The new directive comes in the wake of Putin’s May 1 decree that sets new parameters and requirements for establishing the state information protection system. Under the decree, Russia will withdraw all foreign information security tools by 2025 as a counter-measure against the “information war” waged by western nations.

Information security mostly includes antivirus software, programmes to prevent DDoS attacks, protection against leaks and user authentication services.

Russia’s move also came just a few days after a seven-country block led by the US announced a new data exchange channel to prevent the flow of sensitive personal information to two hostile nations, China and Russia.

‘Real aggression’

“We need to strengthen the defence of the domestic digital space—there should be no weak spots,” the Russian president pointed out, adding that it is fundamentally important to minimise the risks of leaks of confidential information and personal data of citizens, even by means of stricter control of the policies for the use of office equipment and communications”.

"The number of cyber-attacks on Russian information infrastructure has been growing in recent years,” Putin said with an emphasis on “recent years”. With the beginning of the "military operation” in Ukraine, attempts to disable Internet resources of Russian infrastructure have only intensified, he added. "In fact, a real aggression, a war in the information space, has begun against Russia," Putin said.

He suggested “improving and regulating information security mechanisms of the industry on a real-time basis”. He noted that there are still no structural units for the protection of information in one-third of the industry’s critical facilities which the defence of Russia and its economy is directly dependent on.

“Meanwhile, we have repeatedly said that such units should be established as soon as possible and they should be staffed with specialists who know the specifics of the industry very well,” he added.

Cheap leakage

Quoting cybersecurity experts, the Russian daily Kommersant wrote that there has been a significant increase in data leaks since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. In early March, the Yandex.Eda food delivery service notified a customer data leak.

In May, a map with data from traffic police, VTB bank, Avito, Wildberries and other organisations was published online. But unlike the food delivery service, the companies, the bank and the traffic police denied the leaks, despite the fact that in the new version of the map even the vehicle identification numbers (VIN) were shown, besides surnames, first names, middle names, addresses, phone numbers, e-mail IDs and the total amount of the orders.

The number of people whose personal data was leaked was estimated at a staggering 6.5 million. The lists included personal data—including phone numbers and addresses—of journalist and presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, son of businessman Oleg Deripaska, Peter, and about 30 other famous people.

Ironically, Yandex.Eda service was fined 60,000 rubles for the leak and Forbes calculated the price of personal data of each Russian citizen to be worth no more than 0.009 rubles.

Declared Cyberwar

In March, hackers got into the websites of several major Russian agencies, including the Federal Penitentiary Service, Interior Ministry, Ministry of Culture, Federal Social Security Service, Federal Antimonopoly Service, Ministry of Energy and Rosstat. And in February, the websites of TASS, Izvestia, Kommersant, Forbes, Fontanka, Mela, E1, Pravo.ru, Lenta.ru, Buro 24/7, RBC, Znak.Com and many other Russian media were hacked.