Israel has told the United States it was responsible for the killing of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel last week, The New York Times has reported.

Colonel Sayyad Khodai was shot dead on Sunday by a gunman on the back of a motorcycle as he sat in a car outside his home in Tehran.

On Wednesday, the Times reported that "according to an intelligence official briefed on the communications, Israel has informed American officials that it was behind the killing".

The source, who spoke to the Times on condition of anonymity, said Israel told US officials the killing was meant as a warning to Iran to halt the operations of a covert group within the Quds Force — the foreign operations arm of the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed to avenge the killing.

'Elements of global arrogance'