Japanese and US forces have conducted a joint fighter jet flight over the Sea of Japan, Japan’s Defence Ministry has said, in an apparent response to a Russia-China joint bomber flight while US President Joe Biden was in Tokyo.

The Japan-US joint flight on Wednesday was meant to “confirm combined capabilities of the Japanese SDF and the US forces and to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance," the Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defence Force said in a statement on Thursday.

“In order to respond to any emergency, we are taking utmost readiness.”

The flight was also held hours after North Korea fired three missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile, toward the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, amid concerns about another nuclear test by Pyongyang.

The missiles fell into the waters outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Chinese and Russian strategic bombers conducted joint flights near Japan on Tuesday, Japan’s Defence Ministry said, while Biden was meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and their counterparts from India and Australia for the Quad, an Indo-Pacific security and economic coalition meant as a counterweight to China’s growing influence in the region.