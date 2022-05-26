China wants 10 small Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping agreement covering everything from security to fisheries in what one leader warns is a "game-changing" bid by Beijing to wrest control of the region.

A draft of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press news agency shows that China wants to train Pacific police officers, team up on "traditional and non-traditional security" and expand law enforcement cooperation.

China also wants to jointly develop a marine plan for fisheries — which would include the Pacific's lucrative tuna catch — increase cooperation on running the region's internet networks and set up cultural Confucius Institutes and classrooms.

China also mentions the possibility of setting up a free trade area with the Pacific nations.

China's move comes as Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a 20-person delegation begin a visit to the region this week.

In Washington, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price expressed concern on Wednesday about China's intentions, saying Beijing might use the proposed accords to take advantage of the islands and destabilise the region.

"We are concerned that these reported agreements may be negotiated in a rushed, nontransparent process," Price told reporters.

He warned that China "has a pattern of offering shadowy, vague deals with little transparency or regional consultation in areas related to fishing, related to resource management, development, development assistance and more recently even security practices."

'Common Development Vision'

China's Wang is visiting seven of the countries he hopes will endorse the "Common Development Vision" — the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea.

Wang is also holding virtual meetings with the other three potential signatories — the Cook Islands, Niue and the Federated States of Micronesia. He is hoping the countries will endorse the pre-written agreement as part of a joint communique after a May 30 meeting in Fiji he is holding with the foreign ministers from each of the 10 countries.

Micronesia's President, David Panuelo, has told leaders of the other Pacific nations his nation won't endorse the plan, warning it would needlessly heighten geopolitical tensions and threaten regional stability, according to a letter from Panuelo obtained by the AP.

Panuelo called the Common Development Vision "the single most game-changing proposed agreement in the Pacific in any of our lifetimes” and said it "threatens to bring a new Cold War era at best, and a World War at worst."