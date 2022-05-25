More than 70 people are missing in the Mediterranean Sea after a boat crowded with migrants headed for Europe from Libya sank off neighbouring Tunisia, the coastguard said.

The boat, which was carrying around 100 people when it was put to sea, capsized off the Tunisian port of Sfax, with the coastguard and navy units able to pull 24 people out of the water, National Guard spokesperson Houcem Eddine Jebabli said on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary results of the investigation, an inflatable boat left the coast of Zawara in Libya on Sunday night with around 100 people on board," he said, adding that so far one body had been recovered.

The boat, which was carrying around 100 people when it was put to sea, capsized off the Tunisian port of Sfax, with the coastguard and navy units able to pull 24 people out of the water, National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli said on Wednesday.

They were "of various African and Asian nationalities", he added.

Libya has become a major launchpad for migrants and refugees seeking to reach Europe on what has become the world's deadliest migration route.

Many end up in Italy, some 300 kilometres away, but many others die at sea when their often unseaworthy boats capsize or break down.

Improving weather in recent weeks has prompted a spike in departures.

READ MORE:Dozen dead, many missing as refugee boats sink off Tunisia