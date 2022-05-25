WORLD
Series of attacks kill at least dozen people in Afghanistan
A blast tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and three deadly explosions hit passenger vehicles in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif.
Another bomb exploded inside a mosque in the capital Kabul. / AP Archive
May 25, 2022

Four bombs have ripped through minibuses and a mosque in Afghanistan, killing at least 12 people, officials have said.

On Wednesday, at least 10 people were killed when three bombs placed on board separate minibuses exploded in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, a health official and police said.

"The bombs were placed on three minibuses in different districts of the city ," Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri said, adding that 15 other people were wounded.

Najibullah Tawana, head of Balkh health department, said three women were among the 10 killed in the blasts on board the vehicles.

Another bomb exploded inside a mosque in the capital Kabul late on Wednesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, the interior ministry said.

Kabul's Emergency hospital tweeted that five people had been killed in the mosque blast and 22 others wounded.

Several ambulances rushed to the mosque in Kabul to ferry the victims o f the blast, witnesses said.

The ministry said the bomb was placed inside a fan in the mosque.

Hallmarks of Daesh affiliate

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosions, but they had the hallmarks of the regional affiliate of the Daesh group, known as Daesh in Khorasan Province, or Daesh-K.

The Daesh affiliate, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s new Taliban rulers. 

Following their takeover when they seized power in Kabul and elsewhere in the country last August, the Taliban have launched a sweeping crackdown against the Daesh headquarters in eastern Afghanistan.

Dozens of civilians were killed in Kabul and other cities during Ramadan that ended on April 30 in Afghanistan -- some claimed by the Daesh affiliate.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
