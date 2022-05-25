Four bombs have ripped through minibuses and a mosque in Afghanistan, killing at least 12 people, officials have said.

On Wednesday, at least 10 people were killed when three bombs placed on board separate minibuses exploded in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, a health official and police said.

"The bombs were placed on three minibuses in different districts of the city ," Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri said, adding that 15 other people were wounded.

Najibullah Tawana, head of Balkh health department, said three women were among the 10 killed in the blasts on board the vehicles.

Another bomb exploded inside a mosque in the capital Kabul late on Wednesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, the interior ministry said.

Kabul's Emergency hospital tweeted that five people had been killed in the mosque blast and 22 others wounded.

Several ambulances rushed to the mosque in Kabul to ferry the victims o f the blast, witnesses said.

The ministry said the bomb was placed inside a fan in the mosque.

