Turkish security forces have found Swedish anti-tank weapons, along with other arms and ammunition, in a cave used by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

Turkish commandos stormed the cave as part of the ongoing Operation Claw-Lock, the National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

A group of terrorists holed up in the cave was neutralised (surrendered, killed or captured) after they opened fire on the Turkish forces, who had announced their presence and called on the terrorists to lay down their arms.

Swedish-made AT-4 anti-tank weapons were discovered, along with several other types of weapons and ammunition, according to the ministry.

Türkiye has launched successive operations against PKK terrorists hiding in northern Iraq. Operation Claw-Lock, the most recent, was started in April to target PKK hideouts in Iraq’s Metina region.

On Wednesday Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson said: "We do not send money to the terrorist organisation of course nor weapons."

READ MORE: Türkiye's evidence shows Sweden supplies weapons to PKK terror outfit