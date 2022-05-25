WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sweden 'eager' to sort out any issues with Türkiye over NATO bid
Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson says she looks forward to continuing dialogue with Türkiye while consultations maintain in Turkish capital Ankara.
Sweden 'eager' to sort out any issues with Türkiye over NATO bid
Consultations on Sweden and Finland’s applications to join the alliance are under way in the capital Ankara. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
May 25, 2022

Sweden is "eager to sort out" any issues that may block its bid to join the NATO alliance, the nation’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said.

"We have bilateral and trilateral discussions with Türkiye right now and of course, we are eager to sort out any questions or issues that are at hand from the Turkish side," Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday in the capital Stockholm with her Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas.

"So, I look forward to continuing this dialogue," she added.

Asked if Sweden has any intention of changing its stance and acknowledging groups such as the YPG – the Syrian offshoot of the PKK – as a terrorist group, Andersson said the only outfit "that is listed as a terrorist organisation in Sweden and in the European Union, is the PKK".

READ MORE: Erdogan seeks concrete steps on security amid Nordic NATO bid

Consultations continue in Turkish capital

RECOMMENDED

Consultations on Sweden and Finland’s applications to join the alliance, hosted by Türkiye with the participation of senior diplomats from all three countries, began on Wednesday in the capital Ankara.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last week – a decision spurred by Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

Countries can only join NATO with agreement from all 30 of its members, effectively giving Türkiye a veto.

The PKK, which is listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people.

READ MORE: NATO chief recognises Türkiye’s concerns over Sweden, Finland bids

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick