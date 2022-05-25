Sweden is "eager to sort out" any issues that may block its bid to join the NATO alliance, the nation’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said.

"We have bilateral and trilateral discussions with Türkiye right now and of course, we are eager to sort out any questions or issues that are at hand from the Turkish side," Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday in the capital Stockholm with her Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas.

"So, I look forward to continuing this dialogue," she added.

Asked if Sweden has any intention of changing its stance and acknowledging groups such as the YPG – the Syrian offshoot of the PKK – as a terrorist group, Andersson said the only outfit "that is listed as a terrorist organisation in Sweden and in the European Union, is the PKK".

Consultations continue in Turkish capital