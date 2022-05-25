UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has presided over a culture of lockdown-breaking parties that featured drunken fighting among staff, an inquiry revealed, prompting renewed calls for his resignation.

"Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen," the report by senior civil servant Sue Gray said on Wednesday.

"The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture," she wrote.

The report came out as a photograph published by the Daily Mirror newspaper showed a Downing Street table laden with wine bottles and doughnuts.

"I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch," he told MPs, in response to the long-awaited inquiry, insisting: "I am humbled and I have learned."

But Johnson said he was absent from most of the events, and denied ever lying to parliament.

He expressed hope that with the investigation now over, "we will be able to move on" in addressing priorities including the conflict in Ukraine and a spiralling cost-of-living crisis in Britain.

'Catalogue of criminality'