Türkiye and Israel are on the same page regarding normalisation and revitalisation of ties, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

"We agreed to bring new synergy to our bilateral relations in many fields and establish different mechanisms from now on," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in West Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu, who spoke after one-on-one and delegation-level talks, said Türkiye-Israel trade volume surpassed $8 billion last year and the figures of this year’s first quarter are “very promising.”

“We are determined to increase our trade volume and economic co-operation. It is mutually beneficial,” he said.

He added that Istanbul was the most popular city for Israeli tourists, adding: “So, we are hoping to receive more tourists in different parts of Türkiye.”

For his part, Lapid said Israel and Türkiye are launching a new framework to strengthen bilateral relations at various levels, including the economic front.

During the talks, he said, “we agreed to relaunch our joint economic committee, and start working on a new civil aviation agreement between our two countries.”

