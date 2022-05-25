TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, Israel on same page over normalisation of ties: Cavusoglu
Türkiye and Israel have agreed on steps to strengthen and normalise ties during Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's visit to Israel.
Türkiye, Israel on same page over normalisation of ties: Cavusoglu
The meeting is the first visit by a Turkish foreign minister to Israel in nearly 15 years. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
May 25, 2022

Türkiye and Israel are on the same page regarding normalisation and revitalisation of ties, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

"We agreed to bring new synergy to our bilateral relations in many fields and establish different mechanisms from now on," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in West Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu, who spoke after one-on-one and delegation-level talks, said Türkiye-Israel trade volume surpassed $8 billion last year and the figures of this year’s first quarter are “very promising.”

“We are determined to increase our trade volume and economic co-operation. It is mutually beneficial,” he said.

He added that Istanbul was the most popular city for Israeli tourists, adding: “So, we are hoping to receive more tourists in different parts of Türkiye.”

For his part, Lapid said Israel and Türkiye are launching a new framework to strengthen bilateral relations at various levels, including the economic front.

During the talks, he said, “we agreed to relaunch our joint economic committee, and start working on a new civil aviation agreement between our two countries.”

READ MORE:13 key moments in Turkish-Israeli relations

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye's commitment to the Palestinians

He called the dialogue “fruitful and honest” to “initiate a new framework to improve our relations that will benefit not only us, but our children for years to come.”

Earlier in the day, Cavusoglu visited the Holocaust Remembrance Museum "Yad Vashem" in West Jerusalem, and laid a wreath in the museum hall.

This is the first visit by a Turkish foreign minister to Israel in nearly 15 years.

Cavusoglu's engagements in Israel were followed by a visit to Palestine on Tuesday, where he met President Mahmoud Abbas and Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Cavusoglu stated Türkiye's commitment to the Palestinians and their independence. 

He said that he discussed Israel's illegal occupation of Palestinian territories with both parties, and said "we believe that the two-state solution with UN parameters is the only solution for a durable peace."

In March, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Ankara and met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

READ MORE:Türkiye's stance on Palestine will not change: Cavusoglu

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick