Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Ukraine wants rocket launchers sent quickly

Ukraine’s foreign minister says the urgency of his country’s weapons needs can be summed up in two abbreviations: MLRS — multiple launch rocket systems, and ASAP — as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos that the situation in the eastern Donbass region “is extremely bad”. The rocket systems could help Ukrainian forces try to recapture places such as the southern city of Kherson from Russian forces.

“If we do not get an MLRS ASAP, the situation in Donbass will get even worse than it is now,” he added.

Russia passport plan 'flagrant violation' of Ukraine sovereignty

Moscow's plan to make it easier for Ukrainians living in Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine to receive Russian citizenship violates international law, Kiev has said, accusing the Kremlin of "criminal" behaviour.

"The illegal issuing of passports... is a flagrant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as norms and principles of international humanitarian law," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.

The ministry said the initiative was further evidence of Moscow's "criminal" goals, namely the integration of regions held by Moscow's army "into Russia's legal, political and economic field."

US says Russia passport plan aims to 'subjugate' Ukrainians

The United States has denounced a Russian plan to fast-track citizenship in areas of Ukraine as a new effort to subdue people under its control.

State Department spokesman Ned Price voiced concern that the plan was part of "Russia's attempt to subjugate the people of Ukraine -- to impose their will by force."

"That is something that we would forcefully reject," Price told reporters.

Putin visits ‘hero’ soldiers wounded in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met soldiers wounded in Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and hailed them as "heroes", in the first such visit since he sent troops into the pro-Western country.

After meeting the wounded men, Putin said at a televised meeting with government officials: "These are people who are risking their health and lives for the sake of the people and children of Donbass, for the sake of Russia. They are all heroes."

Switzerland to aid Ukraine with asset seizure

The Swiss government has said it will initiate proceedings to confiscate more than $104 million in assets of a close associate of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

The government said the assets of Yanukovych associate Yuriy Ivanyushchenko and family members were frozen in Switzerland following the ouster of Yanukovych in 2014.

A Swiss federal court will determine whether the assets can be confiscated and, if it agrees, they will be returned to Ukraine.

Russian offensive sets back global economic recovery

Russia’s attack against Ukraine has been a major setback to the global economic recovery, financial officials at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos said.

Gita Gopinath, IMF’s first deputy managing director, said on a panel about global growth that “a confluence of shocks” are hitting the world. She says there’s a cost-of-living crisis as prices of fuel, food and other commodities soar.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde says the conflict in Ukraine has revealed that the problems are especially acute in Europe.

Moscow says Mariupol port reopened after demining

Russia said that the port of the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol has reopened after Moscow's troops took control of the city on the Azov Sea.

Defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told a press briefing that the port has "started functioning normally" after demining.

The strategic port city in southeast Ukraine fell to Moscow recently after a devastating siege.

Ukraine: Russia trying blackmail with Black Sea blockade offer

Russia is trying to "blackmail" the international community by raising the possibility of an offer to unblock Black Sea ports in return for a relaxation of sanctions, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

The Interfax news agency earlier cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying Moscow is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return for the lifting of some sanctions.

Ukraine's Black Sea ports have been blocked since Russia sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 and more than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos in the country.

Russian rockets hit eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk

The Russian rocket strikes came early in the morning in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, shaking buildings, jolting people out of bed and sending chunks of concrete and jagged pieces of metal flying through the air.

One of the two rockets left a crater at least three meters deep, remnants of the projectile still smoldering as nearby residents picked through the debris of their homes, trying to salvage whatever they could.

Four civilians were wounded, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk military administration.

Putin fast-tracks Russian citizenship for residents of southern Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree simplifying a procedure to obtain a Russian passport for residents of the southern Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

The southern region of Kherson is under the full control of Russian troops, while the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is partially controlled by Moscow. Moscow and pro-Moscow officials have said both regions could become part of Russia.

The official order came on the heels of a 2019 decree that allowed the same fast-track procedure for residents of the so-called Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, eastern Ukraine's breakaway regions.

Ukraine conflict hampers Baltic security ‘long-term’: regional body

Russia's attack against Ukraine will have a "long-term negative impact" on security around the Baltic Sea, a regional grouping of countries have said.

Foreign ministers of countries in the Council of the Baltic Sea States - Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden- made the joint statement at their first meeting in nine years, held without Russia, which was suspended from the council on March 3 and withdrew on May 17.

The organisation last met in 2013 as meetings were suspended after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Britain calls on Russia to let Ukraine export its grain

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has called on Russia to let Ukraine export its grain to help countries where grain scarcity could trigger hunger.