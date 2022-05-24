With Congress deadlocked over how to address racism and excessive use of force, President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing, on the second anniversary of George Floyd's killing, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The decision reflects Biden's struggle to use the limited powers of his office to advance his campaign promises, as well as his attempt to strike a balance between police and civil rights groups at a time when rising concerns about crime are eclipsing calls for reform.

The order would require federal law enforcement to review and revise policies on the use of force, and it would restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.

In addition, it would encourage limitations on chokeholds and no-knock warrants by attaching strings to federal funding.

The people who described the order spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of any public announcement, which is scheduled for the first day after Biden's return from his first trip to Asia as president.

He is expected to appear alongside relatives of Floyd, whose killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests.

It was the largest series of demonstrations in American history, occurring in the midst of coronavirus lockdowns and ex-president Donald Trump's divisive reelection campaign.

However, transforming the initial outcry into political change has proven difficult.

When four officers were convicted last year for killing Floyd, Biden urged Congress to pass legislation to reform police by the anniversary of his death.

The guilty verdict was “not enough,” he said, and “we can’t stop here."