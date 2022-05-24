Pakistan has banned ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding a massive, planned rally in the capital of Islamabad.

The ban came after police detained hundreds of supporters of ousted Khan overnight ahead of a major sit-in planned by the former leader, senior party members and police sources said on Tuesday.

The government has pledged to block the protest.

According to Fawad Chaudhry, a spokesman for the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, police raids against their supporters started shortly after midnight Monday.

Homes were still being raided on Tuesday morning and at least 400 supporters of the party were arrested across the country, Chaudhry said.

Authorities confirmed the raids but refused to share details about any arrests.

Khan condemned the arrests on Twitter.

March on Islamabad