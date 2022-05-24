BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Stock markets slump amid concerns over weak global growth
US stock indices pulled back at the opening bell while Snap, the parent of social media app Snapchat, saw its share price slump 36 percent as trading began on Wall Street.
Stock markets slump amid concerns over weak global growth
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite quickly sank more than two percent after trading began on Tuesday. / AP
By Melda Dogan
May 24, 2022

Stock markets decline amid concerns over weak global growth and with a profit warning from the owner of Snapchat spooking investors and further shocking the tech sector. 

The retreat comes amid concerns over the impact of China's Covid-19 restrictions on the world's second-largest economy after the United States.

Monday's strong Wall Street rally, where the Dow closed up two percent, did not carry over into Asian and European trading, and US stock indices pulled back at the opening bell on Tuesday.

Snap, the parent of social media app Snapchat, saw its share price slump 36 percent as trading began on Wall Street.

"Snap provided a shock," noted Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

The company "spooked the market with a macroeconomic warning that dented tech the most and pointed to earnings revisions that could drag the market lower for longer", he added.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite quickly sank more than two percent.

RECOMMENDED

China's measures not enough to calm investors

The biggest faller in London Tuesday was however energy group SSE, whose share price dived 6.7 percent on reports that the UK government may impose a windfall tax on excess profits enjoyed by electricity producers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far indicated he does not want to impose such a tax on oil and gas producers despite them also earning vast sums as prices soar.

Johnson argues an exceptional levy on the likes of BP and Shell would harm their efforts to invest in greener fuels like solar and wind power.

In China, Beijing's announcement Monday of a fresh raft of measures to stimulate the economy did little to calm investors' nerves.

China's economy has taken a hit from Beijing's zero-Covid approach to the pandemic, which has resulted in lengthy lockdowns of major cities and mass testing of millions of people.

Prolonged virus lockdowns have constricted supply chains, dampened demand and stalled manufacturing.

FOR MORE:Are we in a 'new phase' of financial market sell-offs?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick