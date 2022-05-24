Stock markets decline amid concerns over weak global growth and with a profit warning from the owner of Snapchat spooking investors and further shocking the tech sector.

The retreat comes amid concerns over the impact of China's Covid-19 restrictions on the world's second-largest economy after the United States.

Monday's strong Wall Street rally, where the Dow closed up two percent, did not carry over into Asian and European trading, and US stock indices pulled back at the opening bell on Tuesday.

Snap, the parent of social media app Snapchat, saw its share price slump 36 percent as trading began on Wall Street.

"Snap provided a shock," noted Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

The company "spooked the market with a macroeconomic warning that dented tech the most and pointed to earnings revisions that could drag the market lower for longer", he added.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite quickly sank more than two percent.