NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has acknowledged the relevance of Türkiye’s concerns on Sweden and Finland's membership bids for the defence alliance, reiterating that it is an “important NATO ally.”

“I also recognise the importance of addressing the concerns that Türkiye has raised,” Stoltenberg told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

He said Türkiye “is an important ally” that has played a "key role in the fight against Daesh” and has a “strategic geographic location,” which “is important for the whole Alliance.”

Stoltenberg pointed out that “no other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Türkiye.”

“We have to sit down and find a way forward,” he said.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last week, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive on Ukraine, which began in February.

READ MORE: Erdogan seeks concrete steps on security amid Nordic NATO bid