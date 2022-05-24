The Taliban government has signed a deal to hand over Afghanistan's four key airports to a state-run United Arab Emirates company.

Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday, and later attended a ceremony alongside Afghan and United Arab Emirates officials.

Baradar said the Afghan government wanted good relations with all countries, according to a statement by the deputy premier's office.

"Afghanistan has been affected by wars and now we are rebuilding it," Baradar said at the ceremony.

He called on investors to choose Afghanistan as the Taliban government will provide all facilities and security to them.