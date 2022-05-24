WORLD
Taliban government hands over key Afghan airports to UAE company
Under the deal, the control and management of four international airports — Kabul, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif — will be run by a UAE aviation company, according to state-run Bakhtar News Agency.
The Taliban government hopes all international airlines will return to Afghanistan and the level of trade will increase after the agreement. / AA
May 24, 2022

The Taliban government has signed a deal to hand over Afghanistan's four key airports to a state-run United Arab Emirates company.

Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday, and later attended a ceremony alongside Afghan and United Arab Emirates officials.

Baradar said the Afghan government wanted good relations with all countries, according to a statement by the deputy premier's office.

"Afghanistan has been affected by wars and now we are rebuilding it," Baradar said at the ceremony.

He called on investors to choose Afghanistan as the Taliban government will provide all facilities and security to them.

Baradar said the UAE is working hard to strengthen the country's economy.

He added that all international airlines will return to Afghanistan in peace and the level of trade will increase with the agreement.

After the Taliban took over in August last year as foreign forces withdrew, Qatar and Türkiye sent temporary technical teams to help airport operations and security.

READ MORE: Qatar, Türkiye, Taliban agree on 'key issues' over Kabul airport management

