Sri Lanka has increased fuel and transport prices, a long-flagged move to combat its debilitating economic crisis, but the hikes are bound to exacerbate galloping inflation.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said on Tuesday in a message on Twitter that petrol prices would increase by 20 percent to 24 percent.

The minister added that diesel prices would rise by 35 percent to 38 percent with immediate effect and that the cabinet "also approved the revision of transportation and other service charges accordingly".

Wijesekera said that people would be encouraged to work from home "to minimise the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis".

Food and transport price increases will flow through to food and other goods, economists said.

Dire crisis

Sri Lanka is in the throes of its worst economic crisis since independence, as a dire shortage of foreign exchange has stalled imports and left the country short of fuel, medicines and hit by rolling power cuts.